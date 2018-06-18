HPCL launches fuel contactless payment solution

HP-FASTLANE technology brings ease of operations, accounting and transparency in fuel dispensing by dealers of oil companies to fleet owners and individuals
Fastlane, a contactless fuel payment solution and an initiative of AGS Transact Technologies Limited (AGSTTL), announced a strategic partnership with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL). HP-Fastlane provides automatic vehicle identification (AVI) using RFID technology to deliver cashless payment solutions and bring efficacy in fuel management. The company aims to issue 1 lakh Fastlane fuel tags across Mumbai. Currently, there are 18 live HP-Fastlane pumps across Mumbai, Vashi and Thane which will be opened for end-consumers by 1st July this year. Subsequently, the company will install Fastlane solution across 200 HPCL outlets pan India, in a phased manner.
Satish Zope, President, Petroleum Payment Business, AGS Transact Technologies Limited said, “As an established leader in the fuel retail transaction ecosystem, we have constantly strived to pioneer best-in- class and highly customised products spanning the value chain. Yet another breakthrough in our portfolio, Fastlane enabled fuel stations will transform the fuel management process providing an enhanced consumer experience. We are delighted to partner with HPCL, a leading state-owned oil company and leverage their expansive network to install our unique technology. We are confident that Fastlane will find resonance amongst oil companies and fleet owners alike, bringing greater efficiencies and transparency.”
HP-Fastlane fuel solution can be accessed over web or through a HP-Fastlane mobile app, available on android & iOS platforms. It enables customer to enroll their vehicle details and load money in the prepaid HP-Fastlane wallet as and when required. When the registered vehicle reaches an HP-Fastlane enabled petrol pump, the RFID ring fitted in the vehicle’s fuel tank will ensure just the right amount of fuel is dispensed, thus avoiding fuel proliferation. This technology caters to fleet owners and individuals.
Emphasizing the importance of this significant partnership, D.N. Krishnamurthy Chief General Manager West Zone HPCL stated, “As India’s leading oil and gas company it has been HPCL’s constant endeavour to embrace cutting-edge technological solutions to improve the customer’s experience while availing our products and services. The usage of HP-Fastlane, India’s first contactless fuel payment solution and an initiative of AGSTTL at our petrol pumps will increase efficiency and also enhance transparency by reducing service time and improving ease of payment process by the customers.”