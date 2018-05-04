HPE announces collaboration with Red Hat on containers in production

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced a collaboration with Red Hat, the provider of open source solutions, to enable enterprises to adopt and deploy containers in production rapidly and at scale. The company said that while developers find it easy to deploy containerized applications in their development and test environments, enterprises often require container scalability, added security features, persistent storage, and manageability to deploy containers in production.

That is why HPE and Red Hat are collaborating to optimize Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform on HPE platforms, including HPE Synergy, the industry’s first composable infrastructure. In addition, the two companies are also collaborating to offer services to help customers adopt Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with HPE platforms from proof of concept to production.

“Deploying large-scale container environments to the enterprise data center is not simple,” said Neil MacDonald, vice president & general manager, HPE Blade System. “Through our long-standing collaboration with Red Hat, we’re aiming to accelerate the adoption and deployment of the Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with HPE solutions from proof of concept to large scale deployment. Customers of both companies can now modernize their platform leveraging each of our services, support, and validated Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform technology stacks on HPE Synergy and HPE Nimble and 3PAR storage arrays.”

With the efforts of HPE and Red Hat, IT experts can deploy a single container architecture from development to operations.

“DevOps and agile application development are helping customers to deliver on the promise of digital transformation with accelerated application development and microservices architectures,” said Ashesh Badani, vice president and general manager, OpenShift, Red Hat. “Together, Red Hat and HPE aim to deliver a container-based solution that enables customers to not only build new cloud-native apps and microservices, but also to modernize legacy applications.”

Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform offers an integrated, enterprise-grade container platform based on industry standards, including Linux containers and Kubernetes. HPE will pair key components of its hybrid IT portfolio of products and services with the following capabilities for Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform.

The HPE technology stack will be available in September 2018. A Reference Architecture for HPE Synergy with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform featuring the Gluster File System is already available today. Customers seeking a software-defined storage approach with Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform can click here.

HPE Pointnext also offers a portfolio of advisory and professional services supporting application containerization and Kubernetes integration. In late 2018, HPE Pointnext plans to expand the offering with additional services to help customers adopt Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform with HPE solutions and migrate to containers.