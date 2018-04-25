HPE brings HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack deployments

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) announced the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack (Gen 10), leveraging Intel’s latest Purley-based Xeon processors to enable customers to run workloads more quickly and securely, said a statement. The company claimed that “the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack solution delivers higher storage capacity, increased cache capacity, better performance, and increased security. Based on the HPE DL380 Gen 10 server, the solution enables customers to gain the benefits of a Microsoft Azure public cloud in an on-premises deployment.”

According to HPE, today more than 95 percent of Fortune 500 companies have adopted Microsoft cloud based services and they are now seeking a simple, powerful and scalable on-premises Azure solution environment. HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack offers customers performance, security, admin efficiency and a simple pay as you consume model for Azure services on-premises to maintain data sovereignty, run high performance analytics, big data and low-latency applications, and support edge and disconnected applications.

“IT departments are under huge pressure from lines of business to utilize new technologies that drive innovation and growth—while simultaneously reducing costs,” said Vikram K, Senior Director, Hybrid IT, HPE India. “Leveraging our long-standing partnership with Microsoft and joint R&D efforts, we are able to deliver a solution that fits the needs of our customers, enabling them to simplify IT implementation and reap the benefits associated with cloud operating models, delivered on-premises.”

As a Microsoft partner, HPE offers products and software-defined infrastructure solutions, including services, consulting and support.

“Microsoft is focused on solving the needs of our customers as they move to hybrid cloud with a consistent architectural approach. Microsoft Azure Stack is a key offering to support execution of that focus,” said Tad Brockway, General Manager of Azure Storage at Microsoft. “We’re building on our strong partnership with HPE to bring Azure Stack to market and are excited with the multiple advancements included in the new Gen10 version of HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack.”

Enterprises are demanding a complete hybrid cloud solution to meet their key use cases. As the most configurable solution available, HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack is a leading hybrid cloud solution for global customers. Joining the growing list of organizations already deploying the HPE solution around the world are PeeringOne, Revera Limited, TeleComputing, and Umbrellar.

“We chose the HPE ProLiant for Microsoft Azure Stack, in part because of HPE GreenLake Flex Capacity,” said Wong Chee Voon, managing director, PeeringOne. “Without committing valuable capital we’re able to have an Azure Stack platform that flexes with our business needs, aligning our IT costs to the business. Other vendors that we considered were not able to provide a consumption-based model for the Azure Stack infrastructure.”