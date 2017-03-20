HPE launches Pointnext for digital-led transformation

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), on Thursday, has launched Pointnext, a newly redefined technology services organization focused on helping companies accelerate their digital transformations.

The Pointnext team will help customers harness the power of hybrid IT, real-time data and analytics, and mobile solutions to enhance customer experiences, create and deliver new digital product and services, and improve core operations at unprecedented speed and efficiency.

Discussing the digital transformation in the technology and business landscape, Rajesh Dhar, HPE Senior Director, said, “Each customer journey is unique and requires a trusted advisor with deep capabilities, a strong partner ecosystem, and a proven record for demonstrating innovative approaches to solving challenges”. He further added, “Pointnext services will be the front lines of our engagement with customers – to quickly and nimbly design, integrate and optimize digital solutions critical to the success of enterprises of all sizes.”

Eventually, the idea behind HPE Pointnext is to draw upon the expertise of more than 25,000 specialists in 80 countries covering 30 languages and spanning a range of disciplines –from cloud consulting experts to operational services experts. These teams collaborate with businesses worldwide to speed their adoption of emerging technologies, including cloud computing and hybrid IT, big data and analytics, the Intelligent Edge and Internet of Things (IoT).