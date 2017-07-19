HPE Software boosts security in its Backup Suite

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Software has announced the latest version of its Adaptive Backup and Recovery (ABR) Suite with new features that help customers secure their digital environments, lower costs, and reduce downtime. The data protection portfolio includes HPE Data Protector, HPE Backup Navigator, HPE Storage Optimizer, and VM Explorer to deliver a centralized, integrated and streamlined approach to backup and recovery that reduces complexity and automates processes. The new features include enhanced always-on security capabilities including rest APIs, advanced automation, and a more intuitive user interface.

Shifting data center requirements, sophisticated security attacks such as ransomware, and explosive data growth are forcing today’s IT organizations to rethink backup and recovery processes, strategies, and infrastructure. Organizations require software solutions that help them manage storage capacity, streamline backup functionalities, as well as automatically build-in disaster recovery in the instance of a breach.

“IT managers are under pressure to ensure more secure backup and faster recovery to reduce the downtime that leads to higher costs and risk,” said Saurabh Saxena, Country Director, Software, HPE India. “The new innovations around the HPE Adaptive Backup and Recovery Suite enable IT staff to mitigate operational concerns, while providing streamlined processes, automation, and secure communications to better managing today’s digital environments.”

HPE Data Protector is an enterprise-class solution that securely centralizes and standardizes backup and recovery management across thousands of clients, repositories, platforms and locations. The flexible architecture provides scalability up to Petabytes of data and trillions of unique files across both physical and virtual environments. Data Protector ensures the backup environment is secure by providing centralized communication, simplifying configuration through port consolidation, and automating application and disaster recovery.

“The Data Protector 10 release has many enhancements we are excited about, but the most anticipated new feature for us, is the Secure Communications,” said Ken Pawlowski, Lead Architect, P&G. “The many security enhancements combined with reduced port usage and simplified communications will allow us to create an even more reliable and secure backup environment, with lower overhead.”

New features include:

HPE Data Protector 10.00

o Advanced security model to protect communication between Data Protector components to create a highly reliable and secure backup environment with lower overhead.

– New security features include port consolidation, secure peering, and push installations minimizing security vulnerabilities, and ensuring users are authenticated and data cannot be changed by attackers.

– Newly designed web-based user interface with a new dashboard, scheduler, and telemetry that provides a high-level view of the environment, saving organizations on management and staffing costs.

– Seamless integration with existing customer solutions such as storage, virtualization platforms, web portals, applications and deployment tools via Rest APIs.

o HPE Backup Navigator 9.60

– Automation and built-in intelligence provide administrators with a detailed problem description and recommended actions based on information gathered and analyzed by Backup Navigator, helping customers efficiently solve backup problems.

– Monitoring and reporting for HPE VM Explorer allows administrators to report on both Data Protector and VM Explorer environments from a single application.

o Storage Optimizer 5.50

– Better extensibility into 3rd party platforms such as NetApp, SharePoint 2016 and Windows Server 2016

– Improved security and reporting with metastore security group implementation to provide more efficient assignment of permissions

o HPE VM Explorer 6.5

– Integration with HPE StoreOnce Catalyst and support for Catalyst Copy for efficient backup and replication.

“The addition of the new context menu in Data Protector 10 is very useful to analyze total clients, total data protected, licenses and devices configured etc. said Raja Samuel, Backup Consultant, Schlumberger “The many enhancements in Data Protector 10 will make it more productive and user-friendly for backup environments.”

Availability and Pricing

The enhanced HPE Adaptive Backup and Recovery suite is now available globally. In addition, the suite is optimized for HPE’s storage portfolio including its StoreOnce, 3PAR, and StorEver offerings. The suite offers flexible pricing levels based on traditional a-la-carte model or capacity of data managed. Learn more about the new features in the free “Installing Data Protector 10” video by HPE Software Education.