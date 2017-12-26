Huawei brings out white paper on roadmap for digital transformation with an all cloud network

The paper conveys that the global digital transformation market is estimated to reach $23 trillion by 2025 presenting a significant opportunity for both operators as well as enterprises

Huawei, a global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, unveiled a whitepaper on digitalization of telecom operators as well as enterprises using All Cloud Networks. The white paper titled “Digital Transformation with an All Cloud Network” also takes a comprehensive look at India’s digitalization journey and the role of telecom operators in enabling this transformation.

With strong policy support from government-backed initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and ‘Smart City’, digital transformation is gaining further momentum and the telecom sector will be the nerve center for the vision of ‘Digital India’, the Huawei commissioned white paper said.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Jay Chen, CEO, Huawei Telecommunications India, said, “Digitization has provided us with a unique opportunity for exponential growth. In order to unlock the true potential of the digital economy, telecom sector and enterprises must turn to All Cloud on their Digital Transformation journey.”

“Building All Cloud networks takes a combined effort between all industry stakeholders. Guided by the spirit of openness and collaboration, Huawei is ready and willing to partner with all members of the industry ecosystem. Backed by our global expertise, we enable carriers and enterprises in building All Cloud networks that puts them on the right path to Digital Transformation,” he added.

The paper conveys that the global digital transformation market is estimated to reach $23 trillion by 2025 presenting a significant opportunity for both operators as well as enterprises. The Indian (Internet of Everything) IoE market is likely to contribute about 2.2% of the global digital opportunity in the next decade, with a whopping 75% of this being contributed by the public sector and the rest by the private sector. Industry segments like Utilities, ICT, Transport and Professional Services lead the pack in the private sector with CAGR of 10%, 9%, 9% and 9% digital investment respectively.

Reiterating that rapidly growing Indian telecommunications industry is the second largest globally, connecting billions of citizens, the white paper goes on to suggest that post the successful implementation of ‘fourth generation’ (4G) networks, unprecedented availability of content coupled with exponentially rising demand for data consumption is paving way for the rollout of ‘fifth generation’ (5G) of networks in the near future. This network technology will focus on ‘Internet of Things’ (IoT) as well as enhanced communication, while delivering unprecedented opportunities to innovate and grow to industries across the board.