Huawei partners with Savex Technologies to expand its enterprise footprint in India

Huawei Enterprise Business Group (EBG) has announced its partnership with Savex Technologies to further strengthen its partner network and grow its enterprise footprint in India. As part of this partnership, Savex will support Huawei in developing resellers to market and promote products and/or services products to Huawei enterprise customers in India. Savex is the third largest ICT distributor in India and as a part of this strategic tie-up, will be responsible for Huawei’s channel partner network technical training and development.

Further elaborating on the partnership, Derek Hao, President, Enterprise Business Group, Huawei India said, “ICT today plays the role of a catalyst in transforming and upgrading traditional industries and with that, enterprise systems are becoming business functions rather than support functions. Enabling digital transformation for industries, Huawei Enterprise BG can strategically drive the progression of digital and intelligent society. Furthermore, the Government of India and extensively benefit from Huawei EBG India for its landmark initiatives like Digital India and Smart Cities. Aiming at creating a smart and digitally active society, Huawei’s enterprise products and solutions is designed to lead India into a new digital age.”

Commenting on the partnership, Anil Jagasia, Managing Director of Savex said, “We are looking forward to this partnership, as Huawei is known for its great enterprise products and this complements our offerings to channels. This mutually benefiting partnership will allow us to reach out to pan India and we intend to take full advantage of their product portfolio.”

Under its global ‘platform+ ecosystem’ strategy, Huawei Enterprise BG aims to create an open, resilient, secure, and flexible platform of ICT infrastructure by continuously investing in new technologies such as cloud computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, mobile broadband and artificial intelligence. Huawei is also focusing on creating a collaborative ecosystem for mutual benefits, and work with partners to help customers achieve successful digital transformation of industries and government to develop next level digital infrastructure.

Huawei’s Smart City solution has been deployed in more than 100 cities in over 40 countries. In the finance sector, Huawei served more than 300 financial institutions across the globe, including six of the world’s top 10 banks. In the energy industry, Huawei became the only ICT solutions provider among the members of the Global Energy Interconnection Development and Cooperation Organization (GEIDCO) and Huawei’s Better-Connected Grid Solution has served over 170 electric power companies in 65 countries across the world. In transportation, Huawei cooperated with more than 60 industry partners to serve railways and highways with a total track length of over 220,000 km and more than 15 airports with annual throughput higher than 30 million passengers. In manufacturing, Huawei worked with KUKA and ABB to promote industrial upgrading to achieve intelligent manufacturing. By the end of 2016, Huawei Enterprise BG had more than 12,000 global channel partners, over 2,000 service partners, and beyond 400 solution partners.