Huawei Technologies hosts Huawei Southern East Asia Enterprise Service Ecosystem Summit

Huawei Technologies organizes “Huawei Southern East Asia Enterprise Service Ecosystem Summit” on the theme “Leading Service Ecosystem, Accelerate Digital Transformation”. The event took place at The Westin Grande Sukhumvit in the presence of 40 industry core partners from Thailand, Hong Kong and India.

Organized by Huawei’s Southeast Asia Enterprise Business Group, the Summit’s overall objective was to promote the Huawei career certification program known as “Huawei Certified Internetwork Expert (HCIE) and to encourage more partners’ and customers’ engineers to join. During the event, industry leaders and experts shared the latest ICT industry trends towards digital transformation in terms of systems and business models. Huawei introduced its world-class service cooperation strategies and support platforms to the company’s partners in the SEA region. Huawei will closely work with partners to help customers address various challenges during their digital transformation and achieve business success. Huawei currently supports over 1,000 partners in the SEA region, with more than 400 based in Thailand.

“Information and Communications Technology (ICT) is evolving rapidly and the future is moving towards a highly digital and intelligent society”, explained Mr. William Wang, Head of Huawei SEA Enterprise Business Group. “The rise of Cloud Computing, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) will reshape enterprises’ ICT systems and business models. Huawei would like to position itself as a driving force, an enabler, and a preferred partner during this digital transformation to propel our customers’ business excellence. The ICT transformation of enterprises is imperative,” added Mr. William Wang.

To help its customers address various challenges during their digital transformation and achieve business success, Huawei has envisioned a two-fold strategy known as “Platform + Ecosystem”. According to this strategy, Huawei will work with partners to build an open, flexible, elastic and secure platform. The company is dedicated to cultivating sustainable ecosystems by continuously strengthening industry alliances, open source communities, and developer platforms with the objective of collectively growing the industry and forming a community of interest that features co-existence, mutual growth, and renewal.

To achieve this, Huawei Enterprise focuses on five key industries – public safety, transportation, energy, finance, and manufacturing – and works on three core control points – advanced technology, leading platform, and leading ecosystem – to train industry-leading talents and build service abilities oriented to major customers.

Huawei’s Service Ecosystem consists of four parts:

Huawei Certified Service Partners (CSPs): As of December 2017, Huawei had more than 2,900 CSPs globally, with over 160 in the SEA region. More than 70 of them are now 4-star, even 5-star, Certified Service Partners.

Huawei Service Platform abilities: The Technology Services Industry Association launched the Support Staff Excellence Certification program in 2017. The program has now certified 3 Global Services Centers (GSCs) and 12 Technical Assistance Centers (TAC). The Association of Support Professionals listed Huawei’s technical support portal as one of the top 10 technical support websites in the globe. Huawei has also launched 36 Joint Innovation Centers and 9 OpenLabs globally to develop innovative solutions and service solutions jointly with partners.

Huawei Authorized Learning Partners (HALP): HALPs train certified ICT experts and partners’ engineers. Huawei now has over 100 training partners and 200 trainers worldwide. Among them, 4 are in the SEA region and have trained more than 1,800 partner engineers.

Huawei ICT Academy: As of December 2017, Huawei has established more than 300 ICT academies worldwide. In the SEA region, Huawei is working with several universities to launch the “Huawei Authorized Information and Network Academy” (HAINA) program. Over 100 students have been trained and certified as part of the HAINA program that was introduced in Thailand in September 2016.

Huawei is committed to investing more on talent development and to continually expanding its ICT talent ecosystem for the incoming digital era. Huawei provides AI, Big Data, Cloud Computing, and IoT technology training and certification, as well as certification on safe city, finance, and other ICT industries to transform traditional technical engineers to high-end industry specialists.

The Huawei ICT Academy and Huawei Authorized Learning Partners (HALP) have trained 70,000 Huawei certified professionals worldwide so far. Over 5,000 ICT engineers have been certified as Huawei Certified Internetwork Experts (HCIEs), and more than 120 of them are now working in the SEA region. By 2021, the SEA region is expected to have over 500 HCIEs.