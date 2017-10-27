Hungama and Intertrust partner to provide a secure mobile entertainment platform solution for low-bandwidth areas

Intertrust’s Kiora platform allows secure content delivery in weak or no bandwidth; Hungama’s vast video and music catalog to be made available on this secure platform for consumers to access both on-line or off-line

Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., a digital entertainment company, and Intertrust Technologies Corporation, a provider of digital rights management (DRM), announced a partnership to deliver Hungama’s extensive, premium audio and video catalog to weak bandwidth areas using Intertrust’s Kiora offline content delivery platform.

“Entertainment is a huge part of every Indian’s life and over the years we have been at the forefront distributing India’s rich repertoire of content, digitally across devices and screens. Now with our partnership with Kiora we will further strengthen our distribution of content across India” said Neeraj Roy, Hungama’s Managing Director & CEO. “Kiora’s secure offline delivery capabilities allow us to deliver an entertainment experience that is unprecedented in its variety and quality even in an off-line environment.”

“We are delighted to partner with Hungama to provide a solution for consumers in weak or no network settings,” said Talal Shamoon, Intertrust’s Chief Executive Officer. “India is one of the world’s richest content markets, with a massive population that thirsts for it and is always on the move. Providing access to those who don’t have broadband access is key to winning it. We built Kiora specifically for markets like India, and partnering with Hungama puts exciting premium entertainment in the hands of millions.”

The combined solution will provide a secured one-stop content delivery solution using a specially designed app, consumers with smartphones, tablets or laptops will be able to enjoy content in any setting where a Kiora system is installed.