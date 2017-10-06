Hybrid Cloud propelling Cloud adoption in India, says Gartner

Public cloud infrastructure as a service (IaaS) continues to be dominated by the hyperscale providers and their ecosystems that are driving growth, according to Gartner. The public cloud services market in India is projected to grow 43 percent in 2017 to total $1.9 billion. “Ongoing new entries into the public cloud managed service provider and migration services space indicate continued overall growth in net new and migrated workloads,” said Sid Nag, research director at Gartner. “Hybrid cloud solutions will continue to drive overall cloud adoption and overall IaaS trajectory at the same rate as past quarters.”

The highest growth will continue to be driven by IaaS which is projected to grow 42 percent in 2017, followed by 33.5 percent in platform as a service (PaaS) and 33.3 percent in software as a service (SaaS). Worldwide demand for IaaS will continue with strong growth through 2021, which benefits the cloud related services market, such as development, implementation, migration services, etc. Gartner sees continued significant above-average growth for the big three hyperscale IaaS cloud providers.

The iPaaS market will continue to be the fastest growing segment within application integration and middleware (AIM) segment, and it is therefore the jewel in the crown of the integration software market. Much of the worldwide growth will be driven by increasing adoption of cloud applications, mainstream organizations building their hybrid integration platforms, the relatively untapped SMB/mid-size markets, and geographies outside US such as India.