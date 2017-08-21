i-exceed powers Canara Bank’s first digital banking branch CANDI

Appzillon by i-exceed can turn brick & mortar bank branches into fully digital experience centres; Enables cashless and paperless customer onboarding within a few minutes; Open a new bank account in just a few minutes using Aadhaar card

i-exceed, a digital transformation partner for leading financial institutions, today announced that it has powered CANDI, the first fully digital banking branch of Canara Bank in Bengaluru. Appzillon, the award winning low-code omni-channel application development platform built by i-exceed, helped in rapid delivery of the customer touch points deployed at CANDI. The fully digitised customer touch point provides a cutting edge, advanced, and hassle-free digital banking experience.

Appzillon’s unique automated development approach helped in rapid delivery of kiosk based applications that facilitate the entire customer onboarding process in a quick and efficient approach. Customers no longer have to engage with staff or stand in queues at every step for long hours to open a bank account or to avail services.

Now, in just a few minutes, customers can open a new bank account using their Aadhaar card with mobile and internet banking services activated almost instantaneously. The onboarding process can be carried out using biometric authentication, iris scan, or an OTP. At the end of the onboarding process, the customer receives their bank card (Master, Visa, or Rupay) customised with an image of their choice.

Joseph John, Managing Director at i-exceed, commented, “As digital technologies transform the banking space, it is increasingly important for banks to redefine the concept of branch banking. Digital solutions designed using Appzillon offers customers the best-in-class digital banking experience while ensuring a hassle-free, fast, and engaging experience. We are delighted in our association with Canara Bank in creating this first-of-its-kind experience for the bank and their customers. We look forward to being a trusted technology partner to support Canara Bank’s vision of cashless and paperless banking”.

Digital transformation is changing every industry and taking India aboard a digital bandwagon that is moving at a rapid pace. Unsurprisingly, banking institutions have been one of the frontrunners of the digitisation race. With the ever-changing customer needs and expectations, it is almost imperative for banks to improve the customer experience, increase operational efficiency, and respond faster to changing business environments. Appzillon is leading this paradigm shift and also resonating with the Indian government’s vision of Digital India, where every Indian is digitally empowered and every piece of information is digitally available.