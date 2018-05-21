ICICI Bank enables customers to instantly reload travel card digitally

This new service makes international travel more convenient as it allows customers to instantly reload their travel card with foreign currency for their international travel in a completely digital and paperless manner

ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, has enabled its customers to reload foreign currency to ‘ICICI Bank Travel Card’ instantly, using the Bank’s internet banking platform and its mobile banking app, iMobile. This new service makes international travel more convenient as it allows customers to instantly reload their travel card with foreign currency for their international travel in a completely digital and paperless manner. A customer can also enjoy the improved convenience of reloading the travel cards of their close relatives including their parents, children or spouse after linking their travel cards to his/her own savings account.

In a bid to offer the enhanced convenience of managing a travel card seamlessly on-the-go to the customer, the Bank has also enabled an array of other services on its mobile app and internet banking platform. These services allow the customers to block/unblock travel card, view the mini statement, update email address and mobile number, thereby making their experience holistic and comfortable. Additionally, in an industry first move, the Bank recently enabled customers to refund the funds loaded on their travel card to the linked savings account using the Bank’s internet banking platform.

To make the ongoing travel season more delightful for customers, the Bank has introduced a promotional offer, wherein, one can get a 40 paise discount on foreign exchange rates while reloading travel card online. This is applicable when the card is reloaded with a minimum 1000 units of USD, AUD, SGD, CAD, CHF or 750 units of EUR and GBP. This offer is applicable till July 15, 2018.

Anup Bagchi, Executive Director, ICICI Bank said, “ICICI Bank has always believed that customer convenience is at the core of all its offerings. Over the last few years, we have seen an exponential growth in the number of Indians travelling abroad. Keeping this in mind, we have added a host of new features and benefits to the bank’s travel card. These aim at providing customers with a convenient and secure way of carrying foreign currency while travelling abroad. This also helps customers to manage their travel related expenses in a seamless manner from anywhere across the globe while they are in transit. We believe, innovative propositions like these reflect strongly on our commitment to offer our customers with an enhanced banking experience.”

Available currently on Android based smartphones, the customers can use the feature to easily manage their travel card from their internet banking account or iMobile, the bank’s mobile banking application, by linking it to their ICICI Bank savings account. It will also be available for iOS smartphones shortly.