ICICI Bank integrates ‘DigiLocker’ facility with its net-banking platform

The benefits include self-attestation in the form of digital signatures, easy authentication of documents, reduced carbon footprint as it eliminates paper usage as well as expediting document processing in availing various citizen centric document services

ICICI Bank, India’s largest private sector bank by consolidated assets, announced the integration of its retail internet banking platform with ‘DigiLocker’, an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India. ‘DigiLocker’ is an online repository platform for issuance, verification and storage of digital certificates and documents on cloud. With this integration, all savings account customers of ICICI Bank who have mapped their Aadhaar numbers with bank accounts can directly register and access ‘DigiLocker’ while they are logged in to their internet banking account. ICICI Bank offers this service free of cost.

Some of the salient features of ‘DigiLocker’ are listed below:

Users do not require separate credentials to access ‘DigiLocker’; once registered, they can directly login through the ICICI Bank net-banking platform without further authentication

Users can also access their digital documents anytime, anywhere and also share it online

Currently, over 20 organizations including the Unique Identification Authority of India(UIDAI), Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Ministry of Road Transport, Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, including various eDistrict applications are part of the ‘DigiLocker’ ecosystem

Commenting on the initiative, B. Madhivanan, Group Executive and Chief Technology & Digital Officer, ICICI Bank, said, “We are delighted to partner with the Government of India through this initiative and create an ecosystem wherein customers can register on the DigiLocker platform and access it later as well, directly through their ICICI Bank internet banking account. This integration will help us to uphold ICICI Bank’s rich legacy of leveraging the latest technology to bring in new paradigms in banking. With the increased adoption of digital technology, we will continue to offer diverse range of digital initiatives and amplify the Government’s efforts towards a digitally empowered community.”

Below are some benefits of ‘DigiLocker’:-