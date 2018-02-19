IDBI Capital Markets & Securities rolls out Apple Watch voice and touch based trading

The application has a built-in voice based capability to capture customer commands and execute them as transactions. Investors can check quotes and review their portfolios and transaction history, all by a voice command on their watch

Tata Consultancy Services announced that its flagship product TCS BaNCS has been deployed again by IDBI Capital Markets and Securities, and this time to incorporate seamless trading on the Apple watch, as a part of its rich mobile app. In the recent past IDBI’s digital transformation strategy has enabled its retail investors, usage of TCS BaNCS web and mobile channels for trading. This new wearable channel has been added on Apple watch to extend the touch and voice based trading and deepen the digital experience.

Usability and personalization have been key drivers for growth in the mobile trading space and market players are looking for ways to improve convenience and stay relevant to their customers. From a retail customer’s standpoint, both the paucity of time and rise in multi-tasking created the need for financial transactions to be executed in a more contactless manner moving beyond a basic smartphone app.

“Wearable technology is bringing real time access and ability to trade to a new level” said Mr. Nagaraj Garla, MD & CEO of IDBI Capital Markets and Securities Limited. Our desire is to enhance convenience for our customers while taking advantage of emerging innovation in technology. TCS BaNCS is delivering newer avenues to delight our customers through this secure channel”.

The application has a built-in voice based capability to capture customer commands and execute them as transactions. Investors can check quotes and review their portfolios and transaction history, all by a voice command on their watch. R. Vivekanand, Vice President and Co-Head, TCS Financial Solutions said “This early launch of Apple watch based trading will make IDBI Capital even more competitive in the trading arena. As a new digital channel, wearables deliver greater flexibility and ease of access on the TCS BaNCS Securities Trading platform, further improving the User experience”.