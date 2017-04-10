IDC-Seagate study sees 10x rise in worldwide data consumption

Data is an asset and opportunity—every IT head accept it. Recently, a study reiterated this fact by stating that there will be tenfold rise in worldwide data by 2025. So, both the government and private firms need to amplify their focus on the mega trends driving data growth over the next several years, and examine their plan of action to utlise this opportunity. “While we can see that the era of Big Data is upon us, the value of data is really not in the ‘known’, but in the ‘unknown’ where we are vastly underestimating the potential. What is really exciting are the analytics, the new businesses, the new thinking and new ecosystems from industries like robotics and machine-to-machine learning, and their profound social and economic impact on our society,” says Seagate CEO Steve Luczo.

According to Data Age 2025, a study by IDC and Seagate, due to embedded systems and the Internet of Things (IoT), by year 2025 a connected person anywhere in the world will interact with connected devices nearly 4,800 times per day. That translates to one interaction every 18 seconds. The report predicts that data creation will swell to a total of 163 zettabytes (ZB) by 2025, indicating that creating, utilising, and managing data will become vital for the smooth running of government and businesses.

“From autonomous cars to intelligent personal assistants, data is the lifeblood of a rapidly growing digital existence—opening up opportunities previously unimagined by businesses. Technology innovation will be vitally important to evaluate and fully activate the intricacies of what’s contained within this large volume of data,” says IDC senior vice president Dave Reinsel. The report also suggests that whereas once consumers were the primary creators of the bulk of the world’s data, this will change by 2025 with enterprises creating 60% of the world’s data.

“Businesses will have the opportunity to embrace new and unique business opportunities powered by this wealth of data and the insight it provides but will also need to make strategic choices on data collection, utilisation and location,” it says. Virtually every enterprise is impacted by these major data-driving trends. IDC says the notable reason of this shift is evolution of data itself, machine learning and adoption of mobile. “Nearly 20% of the data in the global data sphere will be critical to daily lives and nearly 10% of that will be hypercritical,” says IDC.