Idea Cellular partners with Adobe to deliver personalized customer services

Idea Cellular recently announced a strategic partnership with Adobe to further its long term digital transformation journey. As part of the alliance, Adobe Experience Cloud will play an instrumental role in empowering Idea Cellular to deliver personalized customer experiences to its nearly 200 million subscribers across the country. The partnership, which entails deployment of Adobe Experience Cloud solutions including Adobe Analytics Cloud, Adobe Advertising Cloud and Adobe Marketing Cloud, is expected to help Idea Cellular automate aspects of its customer care and benefit from a potential increase in sales as well as savings around operational costs.

“The Indian telecom market landscape presents a plethora of opportunities and challenges, several of which can be addressed by the massive potential of digital technologies. With the rapid penetration of mobile devices and massification of data services, consumers in India are now increasingly getting online, and it has been our endeavour at Idea Cellular to deliver the industry’s best digital experience for our customers. With our focus on growing Digital Idea, we are confident that our alliance with Adobe will help us inch closer to our company’s digital transformation charter by delivering customized experiences, and augment our growth strategy through enhanced customer retention as well revenue generation,” said Himanshu Kapania, Managing Director, Idea Cellular Ltd.

With Adobe as partner, Idea Cellular will also automate aspects of its customer care and introduce advanced digital self-service options, thus reducing call center traffic and saving on operational costs.

The partnership with India’s fastest-growing telecommunications company attests Adobe’s industry leadership and expertise in offering enhanced customer experiences across multiple digital channels. The alliance was announced at Symposium 2017, the leading industry conference for customer experience and business transformation hosted by Adobe in Mumbai on 4th May 2017.

“The power of standout customer experiences has now proven its mettle for the world’s leading brands, and India’s fiercely competitive telecom industry has been among the first to acknowledge the role digital marketing can play in furthering business goals. Idea Cellular has been an industry leader when it comes to embracing a digital mindset, and we are delighted to be a strategic partner in their long term digital transformation journey,” added Kulmeet Bawa, Managing Director, Adobe, South Asia. “We are confident that Adobe Experience Cloud capabilities will help Idea Cellular increase revenues through online channels, reduce customer acquisition costs, improve cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and above all, deliver the best customer experience in the Indian telecom industry.”

The partnership entails a long-term agreement for Idea Cellular’s sites and assets capabilities across Adobe Experience Cloud including Adobe Analytics and Adobe Audience Manager (Adobe Analytics Cloud), Adobe Media Optimizer (Adobe Advertising Cloud), Adobe Target (Adobe Marketing Cloud), and Adobe Consulting Services for a Master Services Agreement around implementation, and training.

Powered by Adobe Sensei’s Artificial Intelligence capabilities at the backend, these Adobe technologies will help Idea Cellular map end-to-end customer journeys – starting with acquiring users on digital platforms, to the engagement and retention phase by delivering personalized customer experiences across channels.