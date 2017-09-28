In age of surveillance, how IoT can play a super cop

During the past few years, in the area of wireless communication and networking, a new standard named Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining attention.

By Ashish Gulati

During the past few years, in the area of wireless communication and networking, a new standard named Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining attention. By embedding short-range mobile transceivers into a wide array of gadgets and everyday items, enabling new forms of communication between people and things, and between things themselves, IoT has added a new aspect to the world of information and communication. For every country, security and surveillance is key to survival. In the field of security and surveillance, IoT based application can be utilised remotely. The photographs and recordings are sent straight forward to a cloud server, sent as Gmail notifications with snapshots and SMS alerts for further action. Points of interest such as these make IoT applications perfect for smart security surveillance monitoring wherever security is a big concern. IoT applications are also playing a key role in security equipments which are used for protecting industries, banks, offices, critical installments like nuclear power stations and other crucial installations.

If we were to rank the top emerging trends, connected systems would still have to be at the top. This is because the capabilities of IP-based systems are constantly evolving and suppliers of all types are still discovering new ways to leverage the power, flexibility and reach of connectivity. As more IP-based security devices replace analog systems, we will see wider use of security products that integrate the growing wealth of information generated by IoT into not just information for security purposes, but a range of other applications and uses. The more important aspect of the capabilities of IoT devices is how all the components work together to solve a tangible challenge. To maximise the potential, it requires an in-depth knowledge by suppliers who understand how each feature or component works together, can design a solution that can be used to solve specific challenges, and are able deliver it as an integrated offering whose long-term value has more value than just the sum of its parts.

This is especially true as security solutions evolve over a period of time. Indeed, largely because of IoT, the security sector’s traditional boundaries continue to blur. For example, network cameras can be used for Building Information Management (BIM), Business Intelligence (BI) in retail and even leaping into scientific research with real-time analysis of traffic patterns and crowd movements. The IoT will allow for combined systems integrating previously disparate devices such as video surveillance cameras, smoke detectors, gas sensors, access control panels and other equipment into a common management console providing a single overview across entire buildings and sites.Cloud based computing has touched just about every industry and it will continue to reshape the security and surveillance sector. Secure remote access to security systems will increase in use, including by end users who want the convenience and real-time benefits of being able to monitor property and events without having to be physically present.

From a national perspective, IoT technology is playing a key role as the Indian government fences its border with Pakistan and installs sophisticated security and surveillance equipments. Devices would have built-in IoT modules and applications which can talk to one another irrespective of distance and time. Fast communication and action would be critical in protecting our borders from unwanted intruders and terrorists. In the coming years, there would be greater use of video management systems (VMS) to search big data in order to pull up relevant events, people, locations, times, colors and keywords. Such tools will assist business operators to turn big data into critical information that aids in loss prevention, marketing, operations, and customer service.

The writer is country head, Telit India