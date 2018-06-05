India among top five nations in e-waste generation: Report

India is among the top five e-waste generating countries in the world besides China, the US, Japan and Germany, according to a report. Among states, Maharashtra contributes the largest e-waste of 19.8 per cent, but recycles only about 47,810 tonne per annum (TPA), the report released by Assocham and NEC said ahead of the Environment Day.

Tamil Nadu with e-waste contribution of 13 per cent recycled about 52,427 TPA; Uttar Pradesh (10.1 per cent) recycles about 86,130 TPA; West Bengal (9.8 per cent), Delhi (9.5 per cent ), Karnataka (8.9 per cent), Gujarat (8.8 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh 7.6 per cent.

The global volume of e-waste is expected to reach 52.2 million tonne (MT) or 6.8 kg per inhabitant by 2021 from 44.7 MT in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate of 20 per cent, according to the study.

Of the total e-waste produced in 2016, only 20 per cent (8.9 MT) is documented to be collected properly and recycled, while there is no record of the remaining, e-waste, the study said.