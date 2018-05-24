India, Angola ink MoU in the field of electronics and IT

The Union Cabinet has been apprised of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Angola for promoting bilateral co-operation in the field of electronics and information technology. The MoU intends to promote closer co-operation in the areas of e-governance, HRD for IT education, information security, electronics hardware manufacturing, IT embedded software industry, telemedicine, etc.

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has been mandated to promote international cooperation in the emerging and frontier areas of Information and Communications Technology (ICT) under bilateral and regional framework of cooperation. MeitY has entered into MoUs/agreements with counterpart organisations/ agencies of various countries to promote close co-operation and exchange of information in the area of ICT.

MeitY negotiated a comprehensive MoU for co-operation in ICT areas such as in e-governance, HRD for IT education, information security, electronics hardware manufacturing, IT embedded software industry, telemedicine, etc. After negotiations, the draft MoU was finalised and signed during the visit of Minister of State for External Affairs M J Akbar on behalf of MeitY and Domingos Custodio Vieira Lopes, Secretary of State for International Cooperation and Angolan Communities, on behalf of Minister of Telecommunications and Information Technology, Government of Angola.