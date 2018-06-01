India becoming a major mobile manufacturing hub: Ravi Shankar Prasad

India is becoming a major manufacturing hub of mobile phones with the number of handset factories in the country going up to 120, Union Minister for Law and Justice and Electronics and Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said. “When our government came, there were just two mobile factories in India. Just two. How many factories have come in India? 120 in the last three and half years. India is becoming a big manufacturing hub of mobile phones,” he said. The government is pushing medical electronics and other areas in electronics in a big way, he said.

Prasad was addressing a meeting on four years of Modi governance, key initiatives and development outcomes, organised by the Telangana unit of BJP. The Union Minister, who highlighted a number of achievements of the NDA government, said the country’s economy was on “a good wicket” during the last four years. “Four years down the line, India has got the highest foreign investment. Be it IMF, be it World Bank, be it other international think-tank, Moodys, India’s (growth) rate shall be 7.3 per cent to 7.5 per cent. Inflation is under control,’ he said.