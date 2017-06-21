India is going through a digital revolution: Sunil Mahale, Managing Director, Nutanix India

A relatively young company competing aggressively against the Giants, Nutanix is betting big on the Indian market. Nutanix India’s MD, Sunil Mahale, shares with EC’s Rachana Jha, on why he is betting big on India’s growth

Some edited excerpts:

What is Nutanix’s value proposition?

Our goal has been to shift the focus to applications and services that power the business and make underlying infrastructure invisible. Every layer below the application should just work. IT will now focus on a high-value task. We are now offering an enterprise cloud platform that brings in public cloud goodness to enterprises at large.

Can you name some of your key client wins in the past one year?

Almost all the large players across industry verticals are customers of Nutanix in India. From the largest private sector banks to the leading airlines, all rely on Nutanix to truly elevate IT to focus on the applications and services that power their business.

What are some of the big opportunities that Nutanix sees in the enterprise space in India?

India is a booming market where people are skipping legacy paradigms and adopting the latest and greatest technologies. Technology is now an integral part of businesses. Mobiles in every hand, faster Internet access, and digital banking are key trends. This, in turn, is driving enterprises to equip themselves with the best technology that directly impacts how they bring services to market. Nutanix brings a similar technology that powers the largest cloud companies in the world to enterprises at large. Enterprises can now move away from age-old problems such as vendor lock-in, long-term planning, and expensive dated technology to a pay-as-you-grow turnkey solution that takes care of their IT needs. As India is going through a digital revolution, Nutanix will help enterprises re-platform their IT infrastructure.

What are some of the opportunities that you see in the Government sector in India?

Nutanix is widely used in several federal and state government deployments across the world. The US Army uses our solution. As India is going through a digital revolution, it becomes imperative to keep information secure and local. The Nutanix solution is hardened for security by default and enables the Government to keep sensitive data under their control. As newer initiatives are spun up, infrastructure to support it can now be spun up in a matter of hours as opposed to days and months it took in the past. The one-click simplicity of the platform enables generalists to easily deploy and manage infrastructure without any prior expertise.