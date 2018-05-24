India-Singapore MoU aims at improving e-governance

The Union Cabinet, chaired by chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved signing of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between India and Singapore on co-operation in the field of personnel management and public administration.

The MoU aims at improving the current system of governance, particularly in the areas of workforce, workplace and jobs, public service delivery, human resource management, public sector reform, leadership/ talent development and e-Governance/Digital Government.

The MoU will provide a framework for co-operation between India and Singapore in the field of public administration and governance reforms. It aims at achieving excellence in public administration, good governance and public service reform, which in turn, would ensure and promote greater public accountability.

It also aims to bring about innovative best practices, so as to achieve excellence in public administration in the context of improving online public service delivery.