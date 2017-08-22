IndiaFirst Life Insurance launches ‘IRIS – IndiaFirst Responds

IndiaFirst Life Insurance, promoted by Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Legal & General, announced the launch of its chatbot, IRIS (IndiaFirst Responds).

IRIS is equipped with multiple functionalities such as product descriptions, premium statements and notices, fund value inquiries and application status to the customers. This will strengthen self-service options for the company’s field sales and customers, reducing dependence on contact centres for basic requests or information, and a modernised process that will enhance the overall customer experience.

Announcing the launch, RM Vishakha, MD & CEO, IndiaFirst Life Insurance said, “ IRIS, (IndiaFirst responds): A chat bot, a virtual assistant that is available 24*7 to our customers, distributors and employees is our viable adoption of technology to provide our stakeholders with a superior and consistent performance. We are growing at 137% Y-o-Y in retail new business APE and we innovate to provide a robust customer service process for our growing base of customers, in line with our philosophy of ‘customer first’.”

Mohit Rochlani, Director – Operations & IT, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, added, “Today, customers are looking for instant solutions and IndiaFirst Life Chatbot enables to ask any question and get fast and real time response, through live chat experience. The Real-time expense management adds a layer of improved functionality and simplifies the day-to-day functioning of our sales force. This will help them focus on what’s most important to us as team, which is offering the customer the best product and service”.

The company has also rolled out an unique solution through an app called Knowledge base which empowers the sales teams to search and query on various products and processes in the organisation. Using this solution, sales team can get correct and accurate responses to their queries instantly while on the go.