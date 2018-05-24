IndiaFirst Life Insurance launches ‘Predictify’

An application based insurance sales platform, the tool enables the sales team of IndiaFirst Life Insurance to recommend the right product at the right price, based on the needs of the customer

IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company Limited, one of India’s fast-growing insurers and a joint venture between Bank of Baroda, Andhra Bank and Legal & General (UK), has launched an interactive tool for its sales force called Predictify. This tool will enable the sales team of IndiaFirst Life Insurance to recommend the right product at the right price, based on the needs of the customer.

Commenting on this tie-up Rushabh Gandhi, Director, Sales and Marketing, IndiaFirst Life Insurance Company said, ‘Predictify’ is a recent addition to the IndiaFirst Life Integrated Insurance Sales Platform and is linked with other applications like Actify (Lead and Activity Management system) and RAPID (New Business sourcing system) which are internally used to process an insurance policy.”

The application can be accessed via Desktop as well as on Mobile. It has inbuilt custom rules which enable it to recommend what product / ticket size should be sold to each customer. “Predictify will eliminate the scope of any biased recommendation, as this application offers customized insurance solutions using data analytics and artificial intelligence.” He added. In the recent past IndiaFirst life has launched applications such as Connectify, Wealthify, Actify and RAPID along with a chat-bot for its salesforce called IRIS.