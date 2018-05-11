CogitoHub, an education technology company specializing in student assessments has partnered with GEMS Modern Academy, one of the leading Indian Schools of Dubai, to help their students make clear decisions on subject selection, college course recommendations and career streams.

After working with leading schools in India and South East Asia, CogitoHub will now be providing its Student Assessment to GEMS Modern Academy for grades 8th – 10th. The assessment provides contextual recommendations based on a patented algorithm that classifies students across a unique combination of four profiles (Builder, Communicator, Innovator, Enabler) by testing them on four parameters of behaviours, aptitudes, motivations and interests.

CogitoHub, known for its Student Assessment Tool, uses Predictive Analytics, Advanced Algorithms and Machine Learning to create contextual and relevant outcomes for students with 95% success rate and has assessed over 35,000 students worldwide.

GEMS Modern Academy – Dubai, Principal, Nargish Khambatta said, “At GEMS Modern Academy, we take the responsibility of nurturing our children’s dreams seriously and ensure they enjoy their academic journey. One important element of this journey is to provide students with continuous guidance and support to make informed decisions about subjects, college courses and careers. We have a strong Career Counseling Department that works closely with all our students and parents. The CogitoHub Student Assessment fits well within our philosophy by bringing in a standardized and scientific approach to subjects, college courses and career selection. We’re looking forward to a fruitful partnership with CogitoHub.” CogitoHub Student Assessment improves decision-making and helps students realize their true potential and get a better understanding of the way forward.

Kunal Sandhu, CEO& Founder, CogitoHub says, “GEMS Modern Academy– Dubai, under the leadership of its acclaimed principal Ms. Nargish Khambatta, is one of the top schools globally. We’re proud to be running our program at this prestigious institution. We look forward to helping students of GEMS Modern Academy make informed decisions about their next steps.”