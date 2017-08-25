Indian enterprises fast adopting hybrid Cloud solutions

Indian enterprises are intensifying their reliance on a hybrid Cloud setup, eyeing substantial cost savings and organisational benefits, a new report said. According to the report by Microsoft and research and consulting firm Zinnov, hybrid Cloud deployment at a steady rate could result in cost savings between five per cent and 30 per cent for an enterprise, depending on the output of its proprietary cost modeller. More than 40 per cent of enterprises have planned or are planning to build a hybrid Cloud infrastructure to transform their existing IT infrastructure.

“The Cloud presents an incredible opportunity to improve Return on Investment (RoI), develop innovative solutions and respond rapidly to changing business demands,” said Meetul Patel, General Manager, Marketing and Operations, Microsoft, in a statement.

The primary reasons cited for adopting hybrid Cloud solutions include — lowering total cost of ownership (54 per cent), facilitating innovation (42 per cent), enhancing operational efficiencies (42 per cent) and enabling companies to respond to and meet customer expectations more readily (40 per cent). The report highlighted the need to facilitate employees within the organisation to familiarise themselves with the new business processes and governance structures.

The hybrid Cloud solution offered by Microsoft Azure is the most economical, the report claimed. “Enterprises need to select a hybrid cloud provider that can provide them with the right migration tools to enable seamless relocation of existing services,” noted Pari Natarajan, CEO, Zinnov. The hybrid Cloud deals accounted for 45-50 per cent of the total Cloud deals that happened from 2012 to 2016 and were primarily focused on storage, automation and hybrid Cloud management solutions, the report said.

Rapid growth in Internet adoption, fuelled by government initiatives like demonetisation and GST and emergence of disruptive start-ups, especially in areas such as fin-tech, e-commerce, Software as a Service (SaaS) are stated to be the key reasons for this development.