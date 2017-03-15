Indian Express introduces Revamp app with text-to-speech feature

India’s number two English newspaper website, Indianexpress.com has introduced a text-to-speech feature with its latest app revamp, allowing IE users to listen to their preferred news story on its mobile app.

The app will help users to stay on top of what’s happening in India and around the world, along with news to be accessible on-the-go. Unavailable on any other news app in India, the innovative feature underlines Indian Express’ commitment of leveraging technology to redefine news consumption for digitally-savvy Indians and make it more convenient for the end-user.

This paradigm-changing development, however, is not the only new feature that Indian Express has introduced with the app revamp. The latest version also has an all-new ‘card + swipe’ layout to enable better delivery of the latest news stories, allowing users to check out multiple news headlines with every swipe. Not only does this enable better performance and content discovery, but also enhances the overall user experience on the IE app through a clean, seamless, uncluttered, and ad-free interface.

Speaking on the latest innovations, Sandeep Amar, CEO, Indian Express Digital, said, “We are working on constant innovation for making the news consumption experience better for our users. The new app UI will be the best among all the available news apps. The card based layout and clean UI will give users a clean reading environment. The other key feature is the “text to speech” feature, wherein users can listen to the story as well. The feature will be consistently enhanced in the future updates as we are working hard on voice-related technology to make sure users get the best experience.”

Ranked No. 2 in both ‘mobile’ and ‘desktop+mobile’ categories in the Indian online news media sector thanks to the impressive performance of its various digital offerings, the Indian Express Group has aggressively scaled up its technological aspect in the past few months. The brand recently launched Techook, India’s first stack-based platform for tech gadgets, and also re-entered the South Indian market with IEMalayam.com.