Indian firms lead in technology implementation globally: Dell survey

Indian companies are ahead in terms of technology preparedness as 38 per cent of local firms have already achieved human-machine integration while countries like Australia and Singapore expect to attain that in next two years, a survey by Dell Technologies said. “In India businesses are more mature than their global counter parts which was a surprise for us,” Rajesh Janey, Managing Director and President, India Enterprise, Dell EMC said while sharing details of the survey. On human and machines working together as an integrated team, Australia, New Zealand and Singapore feel that they are likely to achieve the human-machine integration in the next two years. China believes it is likely to achieve this in the next two-five years, while Japan is not sure yet. “Thirty-eight per cent Indian businesses feel they have already achieved this,” Janey said. The survey was conducted among 3,800 global business leaders, including 300 Indian business leaders across 12 sectors, in 17 countries with the objective of finding impact of technology on society by 2030.

“Approximately 40 per cent of IT leaders, 60 per cent business leaders or head of departments were interviewed in the survey and companies having upward of 250 employees,” Janey said. He said that when the companies were asked that challenges that they face in implementing digital business, all countries except China feels that the most likely barrier is a lack of budget and resources, whereas China feels it is the lack of senior support and leadership. “Indian companies said that they are ready to go ahead and implement technology but 47 per cent in India believe challenge in implementing technology is data security and data privacy,” Janey commented.

In response to question on wider potential implications and risks of human-machine partnerships over the next 10 years, majority Chinese firms surveyed said, “The more we depend upon technology, the more we have to lose in the event of a cyber attack.”

Majority of firms in Australia, New Zealand and Japan said clear lines of responsibility and protocols will need to be established while most of Singapore firms replied that computers will need to decipher between good and bad comments. In case of India, 57 per cent said that clear lines of responsibility and protocols will need to be established, 56 per cent said, “The more we depend upon technology, the more we have to lose in the event of a cyber attack”. Around 56 per cent felt that computers will need to decipher between good and bad comments and 55 per cent said that the greater data capture could infringe upon the public’s right to privacy.