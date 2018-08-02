Indian Government preparing a road map for AI in national security

The Indian Government believes that Artificial Intelligence (AI) can fuel technology driven economic growth and also provide military superiority. Given India’s strong IT industry and pool of engineers, the Government has initiated the process of preparing Indian defence forces in their use of AI and leveraging AI capabilities.

To study the strategic implications of AI in the perspective of national security, a multi-stakeholder Task Force comprising the Government, Services, Academia, Industry, Professionals and Start-ups was constituted in February 2018, under the chairmanship of N Chandrasekharan, Chairman, Tata Sons to prepare a road map for AI in national security.

Its terms of reference included a global scan of AI applications, study of level of AI development in India in general and specifically in the context of defence needs, and to make recommendations relating to making India a significant power of AI in defence, specifically in the area of aviation, naval, land systems, cyber, nuclear and biological warfare including both defensive and offensive needs including counter AI needs; recommendations for policy and institutional interventions required to regulate and encourage robust AI based technologies for defence sector; working with start-ups / commercial industry and recommendations for appropriate strategies of working with start-ups.