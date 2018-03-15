Indian healthcare sector needs strong cybersecurity regime: Sophos survey

The burgeoning healthcare business in India is the most vulnerable and weak while implementing cyber security solutions for protecting IT infrastructure reveals in a global survey conducted by cybersecurity provider- Sophos. In the latest survey, the finding shows that globally the healthcare sector impacted the highest by ransomware at 76 percent. Besides healthcare, the survey also tapped the cybersecurity regime in other sectors such as financial services, IT, technology and telecoms, business and professional services, manufacturing and production amongst others.

This survey interviewed 2,700 IT decision makers in 10 countries and across five continents, including the US, Canada, Mexico, France, Germany, UK, Australia, Japan, India and South Africa. Out of which, 300 respondents were from India, based in Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Kolkata, and Chennai. Nearly, 6% respondents were from healthcare sector covering hospitals, pharma, manufacturers, and products.

Commenting on the readiness of hospitals from any cyber threats, Managing Director Sales at Sophos India & SAARC Sunil Sharma said, “The State of Endpoint Security in Indian hospital needs more attention and preparedness for handling cyber threats like ransomware and malware attacks. More and more advanced cyber threat actors are turning their attention to attacks against the healthcare sector. Not only in India, even global hospitals need to ramp up their cybersecurity policies for protecting their IT assets.”

Ransomware continues to be a major issue across the globe with 54 percent of organizations surveyed hit in the last year and a further 31 percent expecting to be victims of an attack in the future. On average, respondents impacted by ransomware were struck twice. In India, 67% Indian businesses hit by ransomware, 38% twice.

Sharma also emphasized that healthcare business needs to move from traditional security software like antivirus and deploy sophisticated security solutions, “Given the speed at which IT threats are evolving and becoming more persistent and coordinated, it is a deep concern to see the adoption of the next-generation predictive technologies. It is important for organizations to keep up in this dynamic world of IT threats. Organizations need effective anti-ransomware, anti-exploit, and deep learning technology to stay secure in 2018 and beyond.”