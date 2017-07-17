India’s First Fintech Masterclass launched by Abhishant Pant and Sameer Jaini

In the last 5-6 years, Fintech as a start-up category has attracted maximum eyeballs globally for being a disrupting force in all aspects of financial services. Given the magnitude and scale of changes that are expected, global investors are charging in, with 2016 witnessing a whopping $ 24.7 Billion worth of investment. This has opened new opportunities of enterprise creation and entrepreneurship, which in turn are generating value-adding jobs.

These new jobs require an understanding of

– Regulatory framework,

– Current financial services offerings,

– The gaps or consumer pain points,

– Tech innovations

– Access to global case studies and more…

While FinTech has become the talk of the town and information comes in from all quarters, yet many professionals wonder where to begin. Currently in India, we do not have a single source of truth to tap into and learn from in a crisp manner on what constitutes the FinTech domain and the skills that are needed.

Abhishant Pant

Sameer Singh Jaini

To address this gap, Abhishant Pant and Sameer Singh Jaini, two of the most respected names in the Fintech space, have joined hands to bridge this learning gap by introducing India’s first Fintech Masterclass starting with Mumbai. The program will include sessions by senior bankers and Fintech Entrepreneurs. This will be complemented by segment specific discussions on Payments, Lending, PFM, Insurtech, Blockchain, AI and API Banking

The program will be delivered in form of a classroom session @ Rise Lower Parel Mumbai on 5th and 6th August.

To register for the event and for getting more details on the content and program flow, please write to enquiry@thedigitalfifth.com or WhatsApp @ 7829528354

For more details on the event, please have a look at this link:

https://www.townscript.com/e/fintech-masterclass-323234