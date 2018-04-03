IndusInd Bank to pilot WhatsApp Enterprise Solution

IndusInd Bank has announced a pilot with WhatsApp enterprise solution in India to communicate with its customers. The private sector lender became one of the first banks to participate in the WhatsApp pilot.

The integration with WhatsApp will allow IndusInd Bank to start appearing as a Verified account when it communicates with its customers. The initial test phase will allow the bank to communicate important transaction alerts to the customers on WhatsApp. It also allows two-way communication with replies to customer messages and provides basic banking services like checking balance, mini statement, checking reward points as well as updation of Aadhaar through WhatsApp. The messaging on WhatsApp is being rolled out to customers in phases; however, customers can save the official WhatsApp number of the bank and initiate conversation.

On this occasion, Ritesh Raj Saxena, Head Savings, Digital and Payments, IndusInd Bank said, “As a Bank which strongly believes in reaching out to the customers on their preferred channel, we are proud to introduce a way to connect with our customers on WhatsApp. This builds on our presence of our ‘On-the-Go’ social banking service. We will be working with WhatsApp closely to bring more and more services to our retail and business clients, post this pilot phase.”