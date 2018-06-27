Infosys Finacle to power Santander UK’s International Cash Management System

Infosys Finacle, part of EdgeVerve Systems, a fully owned subsidiary of Infosys, and Santander UK, a leading financial services provider in the UK announced the launch of a new inter-bank cash management system for its corporate customers.

To enhance the user experience, Santander will introduce an inter-bank cash management portal to provide its corporate customers a fully-integrated solution with resilient, secure cash management services accessible through any device of their choice. This will enable greater personalization options and the ability to rapidly introduce new product innovations for customers. Santander will utilize Finacle’s proven digital offering which includes Finacle Online Banking, Omnichannel Hub, Payment Solution and Liquidity Management Solution to help achieve this, and to better support its customers.

Sanat Rao, Chief Business Officer and Global Head, Infosys Finacle, said, “Corporate banking customers across the world are becoming increasingly digital in their operations and sophisticated in their demands from their banking relationships. Santander UK’s decision to undertake this transformation program is a reflection of the bank’s abiding commitment to deepening customer satisfaction while modernizing for the future. Santander UK will benefit through Finacle’s proven end-to-end solutions and rich experience of implementations in 100 countries.”

Bart Timmermans, Head of Global Transaction Banking (GTB), Santander UK, said, “Using Finacle solutions, Santander will provide our corporate customers a single point of access to better manage their interbank global commercial cash flow conveniently and securely. It represents a significant part of GTB UK’s channel strategy, helping to prepare the bank for its shift towards serving its digitally enabled corporate clients.”