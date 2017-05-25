Infosys joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance for Blockchain

With rapidly growing interest from across industries, including insurance, pharma, retail, energy, utilities and services sectors to adopt blockchain in an enterprise, this is an important step in Infosys’ journey of working with leading platforms and collaboratively developing this technology with its clients

Infosys recently joined the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance that connects Fortune 500 enterprises, start-ups, academics and technology vendors with Ethereum subject matter experts. Building upon the only smart contract supporting blockchain currently running in real-world production – Ethereum – the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance defines enterprise-grade software capable of handling the most complex, highly demanding applications at the speed of business.

The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance (EEA) was formed earlier this year, seeking to evolve

Ethereum so that is can serve as an enterprise-grade technology. EEA’s research and

development is focused on privacy, confidentiality, scalability, and security. EEA is also

investigating hybrid architectures that span both permissioned and public Ethereum networks as

well as industry specific application layer working groups.

EEA will collectively develop industry standards and facilitate open source collaboration with its

member base and is open to any members of the Ethereum community who wish to participate.

This collaborative framework will enable the mass adoption at a depth and breadth otherwise

unachievable in individual corporate silos and provide insight to the future of scalability, privacy,

and confidentiality of the public Ethereum permissionless network.

With rapidly growing interest from across industries, including insurance, pharma, retail, energy, utilities and services sectors to adopt blockchain in an enterprise, this is an important step in Infosys’ journey of working with leading platforms and collaboratively developing this technology with its clients.

Infosys proactively invests in emerging technologies and innovation-led thinking with a promise to deliver consistent value to its customers. Many years of blockchain research, development and prototyping have validated the long-held belief that a collaborative approach yields the best results. With Infosys’ array of proof-of-concept projects across industry sectors and in financial markets in particular, Ethereum is an extremely promising architecture for smart contracts, scalability, and network security. This allows Infosys to develop robust standards and capabilities enabling this technology to reach its full potential.