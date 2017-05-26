Infosys launches boundaryless data lake

The solution allows enterprises to do more with their data by making it possible for them to leverage the insights it provides to reduce time-to-market, create new revenue models, reduce latency and improve operational efficiencies through near real-time decision making

Infosys announced the launch of the Infosys Boundaryless data lake offering powered by its Information Grid Solution on Amazon Web Services (AWS). The solution allows enterprises to do more with their data by making it possible for them to leverage the insights it provides to reduce time-to-market, create new revenue models, reduce latency and improve operational efficiencies through near real-time decision making.

With the vast volume of information and data available, companies need to rethink ways to create and drive business intelligence insights without boundaries. Keeping this objective in mind, Infosys has developed its Information Grid Solution that powers the Data Lake offering on AWS. The solution enables universal access to data and has the ability to perform analytics pervasively, thereby amplifying the potential to get new business insights.

A leading consumer packaged goods company leveraged the Information Grid Solution to re-platform its global distributor sales management application on AWS. The solution significantly reduced end-to-end data processing time, addressed performance issues with visualization and led to overall cost reduction.

A professional tools manufacturer built its Data Lake on AWS using Infosys’ Boundaryless Data Lake offering leveraging AWS native services such as Amazon Elastic MapReduce (Amazon EMR), Amazon Simple Storage Service (Amazon S3) and Amazon Aurora. The solution helped reduce organizational complexity by transforming and correlating data from discrete sources, while optimizing manufacturing, supply chains and SKUs listing.

“Infosys partnered with Levi Strauss & Co’s e-commerce business to build a first party data analytics solution on AWS,” said Abigail Johnson, Senior Program Manager eCommerce, Levi Strauss & Co. “The solution, built by Infosys, enables consumer insights of clickstream and e-commerce data to activate consumer revenue growth actions across marketing touch points.”

Sandeep Dadlani, President and Head of Americas, Infosys said, “Our collaboration with AWS allows clients to fast track their data on to the cloud. The Infosys Boundaryless Data Lake offering powered by Infosys Information Grid Solution on AWS will help enterprises reduce latency, improve time to market and bring in operational efficiencies.”

“Our enterprise customers are looking for powerful tools built on AWS that help them increase the business value they can generate from their vast amounts of data,” said Mike Clayville, Vice President, Worldwide Commercial Sales at AWS. “These enterprises can use the Boundaryless Data Lake offering from Infosys to create the necessary foundation for a range of data and analytics needs, while also taking full advantage of the breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides.”