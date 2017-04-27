Infosys launches next generation Artificial Intelligence platform

Infosys recently announced the launch of Infosys Nia, the next-generation Artificial Intelligence Platform building on the success of the company’s first-generation AI platform, Infosys Mana, and its Robotic Process Automation (RPA) solution, AssistEdge. Together, both these products have amassed 50+ clients and 150+ engagements across all industry sectors, within a year of operations.

Infosys Nia converges the big data/analytics, machine learning, knowledge management, and cognitive automation capabilities of Mana; end-to-end RPA capabilities of AssistEdge; advanced, high-performance and scalable machine learning capabilities of Skytree; and optical character recognition (OCR), natural language processing (NLP) capabilities and infrastructure management services. As a unified, flexible, and modular platform, Infosys Nia enables a wide set of industry and function-specific solutions and allows customers to build custom experiences to suit their business needs.

Said Dr Vishal Sikka, Chief Executive Officer, Infosys, “When we launched our knowledge-based AI platform Mana one year ago, we set out on our path of bringing knowledge, data and automation, together with our services to our clients as never before. We have seen tremendous adoption, and indeed, a massive embrace of Mana by our clients, particularly in leveraging Mana to improve service delivery and drive efficiencies and cost performance through automation. But we could clearly see that there was much more potential, an unlimited potential, in bringing AI to our clients’ most sophisticated and complex business problems, as they work toward a vision of bringing technology to every aspect of their businesses. Nia, the next generation of our AI platform now takes our purposeful approach to AI, one in which technology serves to amplify people and empowers them to work in new ways, to new heights. When we bring this together with our unmatched ability to educate and train in AI techniques and emerging technologies, we now have the platform, the services and the skills, to deliver new unprecedented value to our clients.”

Infosys’ first-generation AI platform was about IT, simplification, efficiency and cost. Capabilities included socialization of organizational knowledge, deep analytics, service automation, automated incident root cause analysis and others. The next generation platform, Infosys Nia, tackles break-through business problems such as forecasting revenues, forecasting what products need to be built, understanding customer behavior, deeply understanding the content of contracts and legal documents, understanding compliance, and fraud.

Infosys said that Nia can help clients solve a wide variety of business problems. For example, the product can improve order-to-cash process by creating a real-time risk profile to customize the collection strategy, expedite resolution of disputes, predict anomalies, prevent disputes, and enable better visibility and forecasting of cash flow to reduce days sales outstanding (DSO). It can predict variability in manufacturing and material cost, while also reducing product development cycle times. It can also create knowledge models of multiple, complex labor contracts with an on-demand, self-service conversational interface to operationalize the knowledge. Additionally, Infosys Nia can create a customer genome based on internal and external data sources to help develop targeted messaging, accurately identify upselling and cross-selling opportunities, offer personalized solutions, and improve customer satisfaction.

Dr Tom Reuner, Senior Vice-President, HfS Research said, “The modular set up of Infosys Nia allows for more flexibility when addressing diverse sets of use cases. On this journey, Infosys’ expansive AI and cognitive computing capabilities provide customers with solutions that put data at the center of their service delivery strategies. While it might sound trite, data really is becoming the new currency.”