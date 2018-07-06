Infosys, Siemens partner to develop advanced IoT engineering solutions on MindSphere

Infosys has entered into a new partnership with Siemens PLM Software to develop applications and services for MindSphere, the open cloud-based IoT operating system from Siemens. MindSphere connects physical things (for example, industrial machinery and equipment) to the digital world and provides powerful industry applications and digital services to help drive business success.

This partnership between Infosys and Siemens is said to enable customers to improve competitiveness by leveraging the power of data generated by their devices. Data analytics will enhance efficiencies through capabilities like predictive maintenance and end-to-end factory visibility. Customers will also benefit by monetising new data-driven services. The initial focus will be on customers in the manufacturing, energy, utilities, healthcare, pharmaceutical, transportation and logistics industries.

Infosys will offer end-to-end implementation services for Mindsphere, as well as post-implementation support. The company will leverage its repository of Industry 4.0 accelerators (for example, maturity assessment framework) as well as platform tools like edge connectivity, AR/VR tools; and ready-made apps such as factory visibility, to quickly onboard customers onto the platform, thereby accelerating the value that customers reap from their assets.

Ravi Kumar S, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys, said, “Our new partnership with Siemens for MindSphere perfectly fits into our vision of seeing the physical and digital worlds converge. There is an increasing need for enterprises to accelerate their digital journeys and to deliver new and innovative services. This partnership will help us bring exciting solutions to our customers that combine strategic insights and execution excellence.”

Paul Kaeley, Senior Vice President, Global Partner Ecosystem, Siemens PLM Software, said, “Infosys, with its strengths in industrial engineering, depth of experience in industrial analytics and emerging areas like augmented reality and virtual reality, together with Siemens’ expertise in manufacturing industrial assets, will bring wide and differentiated value-added digital services to customers from different branches, especially engineering and asset-intensive customers.”