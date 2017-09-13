Infosys to open tech centre in North Carolina; 2,000 Americans to be hired by 2021

Infosys said it will open its North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub in Raleigh. This innovation Hub is expected to hire 2,000 American workers by 2021. This is in line with Infosys earlier announcement that it will create 10,000 new jobs and establish four new technology hub over the next two years in America. Company said that it has already hired close to 1,200 American workers. The new hub, which will open in early 2018, will occupy 60,000 square feet in a new facility in Raleigh and will have the capacity to house 500. Infosys plans to hire the first 500 workers in Raleigh innovation hub within two years, with the remainder to be hired in the state by 2021, said company.

Company said that the North Carolina Technology and Innovation Hub will focus on delivering cutting-edge solutions in artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, data and advanced analytics, cloud and big data. “The Hub, located in the innovation incubator of Raleigh, will support the development of co-created solutions for our valued clients in North Carolina and the surrounding region. Attracting and retaining a skilled and motivated workforce is crucial to Infosys, and the new Tech Hub—along with the robust training program we are developing with the North Carolina Community College System and proximity to tier-one research universities—will expand Infosys’ existing North Carolina network to better serve clients in the IT, life sciences, clean technology and advanced manufacturing sectors,” said Ravi Kumar, President and Deputy Chief Operating Officer, Infosys.

New hires will include recent graduates from the state’s network of colleges, universities and community colleges, as well as local professionals who will benefit from upskilling through Infosys’ training curriculum, said technology firm. Company is partnering with the North Carolina Community College System to create a customised program designed to train the workforce of the future.