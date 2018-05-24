Intel India and Consulate of Israel announced their collaboration to drive innovation and technology

Intel India and the Israel Consulate General to South India have announced their collaboration to drive innovation and technology development by connecting startups and enterprises of both countries.

As a part of the initiative, Intel India will extend Intel India Maker Lab (its in-house hardware/systems-based startups accelerator in India) capabilities to Israeli startups to support development of products and solutions. In addition, it will provide mentorship, and connect the Israeli startups to India market requirements and opportunities to test and deploy solutions in the India market.

In turn, the Israeli technology ecosystem, which has strong business acumen, specifically with regard to new usage models and future technologies, will make their knowledge and technical capabilities available to the Indian startup ecosystem. This will be accomplished through training and workshops.

The collaboration also entails academia involvement through the Israel Center at the Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB), which will provide its students access to engage with both the Indian and Israeli technology ecosystem. IIMB will also help conduct seminars and workshops for entrepreneurs from both countries.

“Intel and Israel share a very strong culture of innovation and hunger to innovate. We have continuously strived to deliver cutting-edge technologies that impact the world. Intel is celebrating its 50th year of innovation journey and it is an exciting moment for us to be collaborating with the Israel Consulate to accelerate innovation and entrepreneurship in both the countries. The natural synergies that exist between the Indian and Israeli ecosystems, will help us drive innovation to deliver solutions for these markets, and for the world” said Nivruti Rai, Country Head, Intel India, & Vice President, Data Center Group, Intel Corporation.

“This year marks Israel’s 70 years of “heritage of innovation”, and India has been a key partner on this exciting journey. The Consulate of Israel to South India’s mission is to strengthen the Indo-Israeli bilateral and economic ties. Choosing to sign this MOU with Intel India as a highlight around Israel’s 70th Independence Day will bring us closer to achieving our mission. We are honored to be part of this collaboration that so intrinsically combines the values and strengths of India, Israel and Intel to advance innovation through these two vibrant technological ecosystems. We look forward to working closely with Intel and the India technology ecosystem in this endeavor,” said Dana Kursh, Consulate General of Israel to South India.