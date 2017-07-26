Intel India launched Intel Xeon Scalable processors

Intel India launched its new Intel Xeon Scalable processors to handle compute-hungry tasks including real-time analytics, virtualized infrastructure and high performance computing. “As India Inc. increases its investment in technology, the country’s data center and network infrastructure will undergo a massive transformation. Emerging use cases in the financial, ITeS, healthcare, and academic sectors will necessitate agile networks that can interpret and implement decisions based on artificial intelligence, HPC, and in the near future, 5G”, said Prakash Mallya, Managing Director – Sales & Marketing Group, Intel India. “Intel Xeon Scalable processors will address the increasingly complex and varied needs of the data center, enabling customers to deliver next-generation business and consumer experiences through unparalleled performance, security and agility,” he added.

The announcement followed Intel’s data center early ship program with more than 500,000 Intel Xeon Scalable Processors already sold to leading enterprise, high performance computing, cloud and communication services provider customers. In India, leading stock exchange – National Stock Exchange, and cloud service provider NxtGen have been a part of this initiative, and are expected to benefit from a performance increase of 1.65X on average2 over previous generation technology.

Intel’s new portfolio of data centre processors will provide businesses with the richest suite of platform feature innovations that deliver significant performance increases across key workloads. These include:

Artificial Intelligence: Delivers 2.2x higher deep learning training and inference3 compared to the previous generation, and 113x deep learning performance3 gains compared to a 3-year-old non-optimized server system when combined with software optimizations speeding delivery of AI-fueled services.

Networking: Delivers up to 2.5x increased IPSec forwarding rate22 for key networking applications compared to previous generation when using Intel QuickAssist and DPDK increasing the value derived from network transformation.

Virtualization: Operates up to an estimated 4.2x more virtual machines13 (VMs) versus a 4-year-old system for rapid service deployment, server utilization, lower energy costs and space efficiency spurring enterprise data center modernization.

High Performance Computing: Provides up to a 2x FLOPs/clock improvement1 with Intel AVX-512 as well as integrated Intel Omni-Path Architecture ports, delivering improved compute capability, I/O flexibility and memory bandwidth to accelerate discovery and innovation.

Storage: Processes up to 5x more IOPS11 while reducing latency by up to 70 percent11 versus out-of-the-box NVMe SSDs when combined with Intel Optane SSDs and Storage Performance Development Kit (SPDK), making data more accessible for advanced analytics.

Intel also introduced Intel Select Solutions, a solutions brand aimed at simplifying and speeding the deployment of data center and network infrastructure. This is an expansion of the company’s deep investment in Intel Builders ecosystem collaborations and will deliver a choice of Intel verified configurations to the market enabling customers to speed return on investment in Intel Xeon Scalable processor based infrastructure for user prioritized workloads.