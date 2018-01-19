Intellicon, Essae Technologys and Intercode Solutions merge to form QodeNext

QodeNext- The solution enables product tracking– vendor management – work in process – – warehouse – dispatch – Yard – end Customer

Mumbai based Intellicon, Bangalore based Essae Technologys and Mumbai based Intercode Solutions have merged their Automatic Identification & Data Capture (AIDC) Divisions. The amalgamated organization is to be named QodeNext and will be the leading AIDC Solutions provider in India. The entity will offer the in-depth knowledge and experience gathered over 20 years by each of the three merging entities.

In today’s IoT and Industry 4.0 world, customers are looking for a partner who can meet their end-to-end requirements. QodeNext brings under one roof System integration for all traceability solutions with the ability to address new customer demands with domain expertise.

The merger will create a comprehensive portfolio suite, leveraging their combined expertise in solutions, services and supplies – Intellicon’s expertise in traceability software, Essae’s in self-adhesive label manufacturing and Intercode’s in ribbons manufacturing.

QodeNext will have the most expansive sales and service network in the AIDC industry. It will comprise of over 200 dedicated employees with presence in 10 cities with 60 Sales Specialists, 90 Service Technicians, 27 Software Experts and 20 Manufacturing Professionals.

The entity aims to use a targeted strategy of solution selling, vertical focus, geographic expansion and partnership with leading OEMS, to become a Rs 300 Crore company by 2020 from Rs 130 Crore that it is today. Solutions offered as a merged entity have a great potential to move into markets outside India as well.

QodeNext as an entity will focus on Traceability as the next Growth Driver

Traceability can be defined as a solution that has the ability to trace the entire product lifecycle from the origin of raw material, through work-in-process, finished goods, distribution to end customer. If companies are able to successfully implement traceability, it would result in increased business intelligence, faster on-time deliveries, higher customer satisfaction and improved sales.

QodeNext’s propriety software of Unique Identity Creation generates the highest number of Unique IDs in India. The solution starts from vendor management to work in process to warehouse to dispatch to yard to end customer. Besides increasing the operational efficiency, implementing production agility and business visibility, the software goes the extra mile to provide anti-counterfeit, customer loyalty and warranty solutions.

Today, traceability is also being used to effectively manage recalls across the automobile, electronics, and food production industry. With recalls negatively impacting brand perception, profitability and share price, QodeNext has developed a robust solution for traceability to investigate, pinpoint and isolate the root cause of a recall problem.

Additionally, the Government of India is also mandating traceability to maintain higher levels of transparent and quality standards with GST, Excise Supply Chain Information Management System, DGFT Export Compliance, etc. QodeNext works with the respective governing bodies to aid in the implementation of these projects.