Intelligent operations key to superior business outcome: Report

Organizations which harness the combination of innovative talent, diverse data, and applied intelligence will be in the best position to overcome digital disruption, said a report. According to a new report from HfS Research and Accenture, most organizations are currently unable to make data-driven decisions due to a paucity of skills and technology to process data. The report noted that 80 per cent respondents surveyed were concerned with disruption and competitive threats, especially from new digitally savvy entrants. “Our research suggests technology alone is not a magic bullet. To successfully transform their operations, organizations must take a holistic approach that integrates business process and industry expertise, human ingenuity, and intelligent technologies,” said Debbie Polishook, Group Chief Executive, Accenture Operations. Half of the organizations surveyed also said their back office is not keeping pace with front office requirements to support digital capabilities and meet evolving customer expectations.

“The market leaders of the future will be businesses that operate on ‘OneOffice’ model: an intelligent, single office characterized by seamless processes and digital capabilities centred on creating, enabling and supporting the customer experience,” said Phil Fersht, CEO and Chief Analyst at HfS Research. The research report is based on the responses of 460 participants from Accenture enterprise clients involved in buying decisions related to technology and services. The respondents were all director level or above; working for organizations with more than US$ 3 billion global annual revenue and spanning diverse geographic locations, including North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia Pacific.