IoB launches IoT based customer service application

Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) one of the leading public sector banks in India as part of their ‘Customer First’ initiative has launched, Internet of Things (IoT) based customer feedback application on pilot basis at its Catherdal branch, Chennai. This was launched by R K Shetty, General Manager-Customer Service Department, IOB accompanied by D C Kar General Manager – Operations, Kedarnath, General Manager – Chennai Zone and Devdutt Padhi, General Manager – New Initiatives.

To increase customer satisfaction at the branch, IOB has introduced three initiatives with IoT. First being a sound pressure level meter which is placed at this branch service counter with a configured average decibel level of the counter. When there is an increase in decibel measured at this counters, the system sends an alert to the branch manager as well as designated official at regional office on a real time basis.

As part of the second initiative, when a customer visits the bank they will be provided a tablet containing a web responsive application in which they can submit their feedback. This tablet will be available at branch counters. ‘Happy’ and ‘Unhappy’ emoticons will be displayed on the customer service application. Post the customer chooses an option, a list of possible reasons including ambience of the branch etc, are captured and a team of dedicated customer service will monitor the feedback and redress it.

Thirdly, as a part of redressing the grievances and to improve the customer service at the branch, IOB has already implemented a Missed Call Feedback system for its customers, to give a missed call on the below dedicated mobile numbers.

Happy – 88288 46225, Unhappy – 88288 46220