ITC Infotech annual event iTech 2017 to focus on emerging technologies

ITC Infotech will host the third edition of its flagship annual co-creation and technology innovation event ‘iTech 2017’ on 22nd and 23rd of July at the ITC Infotech campus in Bangalore, said a statement. According to ITC, this year, event will run two parallel tracks, a startup ‘Showcase’ segment and ‘Codeathon’.

For ‘Showcase’, ITC Infotech will invite startups to demonstrate solutions leveraging Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Cognitive Computing, Automation, Deep Learning, Natural Language Processing, and Bots, to address specific business challenges. “These real-world industry challenges are crowdsourced from across ITC Infotech’s global client base, as well as from ITC Ltd,” said company.

The Codeathon segment will see 40 teams, shortlisted from the entries received, face-off in a race against time to create code components for complex business applications. Participants can present their ideas across challenge areas provided by ITC Infotech. The event is free and open to all students, professionals, developers and early stage technology startups.

“iTech is where young technology disruptors and innovators from across India come together to celebrate all things ‘new’ in technology. Technocrats and business leaders from across our global client base will be joining us for these two days to understand how they can unlock the untapped opportunity within their organizations through the latest digital technologies. With iTech 2017, we will be bringing together some of the sharpest technology minds to compete, create and code, while interacting closely with the vibrant ecosystem of entrepreneurs and business leaders of the future,” said Sushma Rajagopalan, MD & CEO, ITC Infotech.

This year, the IT firm has added the ITC Infotech Grant of Rs. 5 Lacs for a paid POC, and the opportunity to partner with the company during the event.