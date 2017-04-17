Its ‘TimeTo3D’ with the Mumbai’s first ever 3D Printing Hub

The city of Mumbai shall soon witness the launch of a first of its kind 3D Printing Hub. It aims to create a platform for community engagement and increasing awareness of 3D printing among the general public

3D printing is a revolutionary technology that allows anyone to create physical objects from digital designs. It is impacting industries worldwide, and changing the face of manufacturing. It is now commonplace to hear of 3D printed jewellery, cars, food, houses and even human organs.

The city of Mumbai shall soon witness the launch of a first of its kind 3D Printing Hub, where you can walk in and start using this amazing technology firsthand. The hub aims at creating a platform for community engagement and increasing awareness of 3D printing among the general public, especially students, and is strategically located in in the heart of JVPD scheme, walking distance from the railway station and surrounded by over 30 schools and colleges. In this space you can expect to find a range of tailor-made courses and workshops for those new to the technology, along with a wide variety of 3D printers, 3D pens, customised gifts and miniature figurines for sale.

The initiative is a partnership between India’s largest 3D Printing company – Imaginarium (under its education arm Metamorphosis Cafe), along with the well known Time Group of Companies. After having been associated with the media & entertainment industry for so many years, directors of Time Group of Companies Mr. Rahul Shah & Mr. Rohan Shah formed Time Media Communications Pvt. Ltd. (TMC) to bring young energy into the company. TimeTo3D is the latest addition to the many efforts by TMC, in the direction of connecting with the youth. To offer the best and latest in 3D Printing to the masses, TMC has partnered with Imaginarium who brings with it many years of experience with the technology across multiple industrial domains.

Expanding on the concept of Metamorphosis Cafe, Tanmay Shah, Head of Innovations at Imaginarium comments, “Sensing the growing gap between technology advancement and public awareness about the same, Imaginarium started off Metamorphosis Cafe as a channel for anyone to access, explore and apply technology to their daily life and work. These Cafes, or 3D printing experience zones, can plug into any existing school, college or makerspace. We are extremely excited to launch Mumbai’s first 3D printing hub, TimeTo3D, where absolutely anyone can walk in with an idea and walk out with it’s physical manifestation in their hands.”

TimeTo3D – powered by Imaginarium – will be open to the public from 15th April 2017, Monday to Saturday from 10am to 7pm. For more information, contact [email protected] or [email protected]

