Jhakaas Technologies enables merchants to create own store on the app

Company plans to expand to new cities with additional value-added service offerings; The USP includes merchants to browse through multiple languages including Hindi and Marathi

Jhakaas Technologies, a technology-driven platform that enables local businesses, launched a new store for merchants on their app today to update their inventory and replenish stocks on a timely basis. The USP of the platform is that merchants will be able to browse and make transactions in multiple languages including all local languages. The next generation mobile app caters to the day-to-day needs of the consumer entailing services such as grocery shopping, restaurant hunting, ordering medicines, on call cakes and sweet delivery, vegetable shopping, wine shops and much more and helps cater to the unorganized market. Currently, the app includes more than 35 categories in their offering and are targeting to cover 80 categories in the upcoming months. It is currently available in Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore and soon will be launched in tier II and tier III cities by end of next quarter.

Jhakaas Technologies has introduced additional features on their user interface called “Store Management”. The merchants or the offline business operators have access to the online portal to list their products, run promotions and manage the relationship with customers and many more tasks for business growth. Currently, the app is available in English but since the company is targeting tier II and III cities, regional languages such as Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, and Telugu will be introduced by next month.

The expansion plan includes targeting various cities such as Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. All in all, roughly 20 new cities will be covered in their expansion strategy. Another feature that the app offers to all its merchants is of sending across pop-up notifications to their present customers about various updates regarding discount offers, new products available and reminder options like replenishment of stocks based on the inventory level which is a USP which other competitors are not offering currently. Besides this, the merchants can select the radius and serve customers near their vicinity.

Commenting on this introduction of features Bharat Mandot, Co-Founder, Jhakaas Technologies states, “Jhakaas, as its name suggests, will provide you the best possible options for all your daily needs. With the launch of this unique platform, we aim to serve the unorganized market by use of our technology. Through this feature, while creating their own store, merchants would be able to switch their visibility options on the app. With the launch of this store, we aim to cater to 2 lakh merchants in the next six months.Jhakaas stands out vis-à-vis the other competitors as the company works on a fixed fee model and provides businesses with a simple way to create and manage their mini-app within minutes at a minimal cost starting at just Rs10per day.”

Currently, the company has tied up with 50,000 merchants across Mumbai, New Delhi, and Bangalore and is expected to grow its network to more than one lakh merchants in the next six months. The company is aiming to close at least 800 merchants every single day. More than 5000 merchants tie up with Jhakaas every week. The application is available on both Android and IOS versions. The company has positioned itself as a technological support platform to commit to the betterment of the unorganized sector.