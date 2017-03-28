Jigsaw Academy and University of Chicago launches data science and machine learning prog for Indian students

Jigsaw Academy, an Indian online school for analytics, is collaborating with the University of Chicago Graham School to introduce an integrated program in data science and machine learning (IDM).

This unique course is being launched to equip students with the superior training required to solve real-life business problems through Big Data analysis, as well as technical skills on machine learning platforms. The content and curriculum for the course has been designed by lecturers from University of Chicago and notable industry experts from Jigsaw Academy.

Open to young professionals working across domains or functions, the IDM program features specific electives addressing the analytical needs across different industry sectors. It integrates business strategy, project-based learning, simulations and case studies. Relationships with corporate partners provide students with access to real data sets and the opportunity to address current business issues. Students will have the opportunity to work with real data sets to provide data-driven strategic and tactical recommendations.

The curriculum includes a unique module on Spark, one of the most actively used platforms for machine learning which also combines well with big data. Program participants will gain an in-depth understanding of best-in-class modelling and data analytics techniques with lectures and assignments.

Commenting on the launch, Rob Schnieders, senior associate dean, academic affairs, Graham School of Continuing Liberal and Professional Studies, University of Chicago, said, “Globally, we are producing more data than ever before. We have the tools to harness the power of data to draw insights that can affect real world change. With Jigsaw Academy’s considerable industry expertise, we have launched a comprehensive program that equips the tech workers of tomorrow with the necessary skills to remain competitive and relevant in a dynamic industry environment.”

Gaurav Vohra, CEO & co-founder, Jigsaw Academy, said, “It is crucial for the tech workforce of today to acquire advanced proficiency in using state-of-the-art database development and software skills to support a variety of analytics applications. Our course enables students to learn data collection and preparation methodologies, including identifying most relevant data sources and preparing data for analytics. With our faculty consisting of leading industry veterans in data analytics and machine learning, we give our students the benefit of real world experience and expertise.”

Sarita Digumarti, COO & co-founder, Jigsaw Academy, said, “We are confident that the IDM program is unique in its approach. We have created this course keeping in mind both – the requisite technical skills and crucial softer aspects like storytelling and project management in analytics. With this program, we have built a strong industry connect with guest speakers, industry projects, company contests. Beyond the classroom, we also empower our students with valuable networking opportunities and career connections.”

The program will cover techniques such as linear and logistic regression, ANOVA, time series, tree models, segmentation, ensemble models, SVM and machine learning in big data. In addition to technical skills, the program also allows students to build effective leadership and communication skills to advance their career upon graduation. The IDM program also offers specialized domain electives in supply chain, marketing and finance; industries which are finding skilled talent hard to source.