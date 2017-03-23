Juniper Networks accelerates Cloud service delivery with new Data Center interconnect solution

Juniper Networks, provider of automated, scalable and secure networks, announced Juniper Networks Open Cloud Interconnect, a comprehensive data center interconnect (DCI) solution enabling a diverse range of network operators to accelerate cloud service delivery, while simplifying network operations.

This unique approach – which combines new high-capacity coherent optical innovations with open, programmable routing, switching, security and virtualization technologies – gives customers the ability to optimize multi-layer DCI networks for increased network automation, visibility and control.

According to IHS Markit, the global market for Cloud Services for IT Infrastructure and Applications is expected to grow 23 percent from 2016 to 2020, reaching $ 286 billion in revenue. As new cloud business models emerge to capitalize on this growth, network operators face significant challenges in scaling network capacity, optimizing network resources and simplifying operations.

Compounding these challenges are proprietary, single-layer vendor products that impede an operator’s ability to adapt to the speed of cloud-based business. Juniper’s Open Cloud Interconnect solution is designed to assist data center operators to overcome these challenges with proven, versatile solutions, leveraging innovations from the IP to the photonic layer, in order to enable open, scalable, secure and operationally simple DCI networks.

Incorporating industry-leading technologies in routing, switching, packet optical, network management and software-defined networking (SDN), Juniper’s new Open Cloud Interconnect offers customers a flexible and open approach to architecting data center networks to meet the demands of public, private and hybrid multi-cloud environments. Designed to align with the foundational principles of the recently-announced Unite Cloud for the Data Center and the Software-Defined Secure Networks (SDSN) platform, Juniper’s Open Cloud Interconnect can be adapted to support a multitude of network architectures, enabling cloud providers, service providers and large enterprises to design, optimize and control DCI networks as their business needs dictate.

Juniper’s Open Cloud Interconnect includes a broad range of technologies from across Juniper’s product portfolio, including MX Series 3D Universal Edge Routers, QFX Series Switches and Contrail Networking, which can be leveraged to build customized DCI solutions aligned to customers’ business goals.