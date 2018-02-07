Kansai Nerolac Paints to implement SAP Leonardo digital innovation system

SAP Leonardo is a digital innovation system that brings together machine learning, IoT, blockchain, analytics and big data on SAP Cloud Platform using design thinking services. Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) will also implement SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Edge Services

SAP SE announced that leading Indian paints company Kansai Nerolac Paints is adopting SAP Leonardo to streamline operations by leveraging next-generation technologies including Machine Learning and Internet of Things (IoT).

Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KNPL) will also implement SAP Cloud Platform, SAP Analytics Cloud and SAP Edge Services to help fulfil the company’s objective of fast-tracking its digital transformation journey. As key milestones of the journey, KNPL aims to immediately transform its salesforce effectiveness, supply chain efficiency and manufacturing robustness. The company will thus be able to innovate faster with less risk through proven methodology, pioneering technology and industry accelerators enabled by the SAP portfolio.

“The arrival of new-age technologies has given rise to an urgent need for digital innovation in the industry,” said Jason Gonsalves, VP – Corporate Planning, IT, HR and Materials, Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd. “We are aiming to boost our digital quotient with SAP. By being able to rapidly incorporate the next-generation technologies, we will be able to catalyse process innovation at every level of our organisation.”

“With SAP Leonardo, KNPL will be able to automate and augment existing processes while building a smarter business model,” said Subramanian Ananthapadmanabhan, Vice President, Enterprise Business, SAP Indian Subcontinent. “As an early adopter of this revolutionary technology, KNPL is paving the way for the industry to go digital.”

