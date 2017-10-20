Kaspersky Lab names Bhayani new General Manager for South Asia

Global cyber security company Kaspersky Lab on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shrenik Bhayani as its new General Manager for the South Asia region, covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Bhayani replaces Altaf Halde, who was at the helm of the region for seven successful years. Halde is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside Kaspersky Lab.
Bhayani earlier served as country manager for India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation businesses at Unify India.