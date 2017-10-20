Kaspersky Lab names Bhayani new General Manager for South Asia

Global cyber security company Kaspersky Lab on Wednesday announced the appointment of Shrenik Bhayani as its new General Manager for the South Asia region, covering India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan and the Maldives. Bhayani replaces Altaf Halde, who was at the helm of the region for seven successful years. Halde is leaving the company to pursue opportunities outside Kaspersky Lab.

Bhayani, who will join the Asia Pacific leadership team from October 18, will be responsible for further developing the growth of the company in the South Asian SMB (small and medium businesses) and enterprise markets. “I look forward to see tremendous opportunities ahead for the company as we execute a strong strategy to help protect businesses in critical industrial environments in the entire South Asian region,” Bhayani said in a statement.

Bhayani earlier served as country manager for India and South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation businesses at Unify India.